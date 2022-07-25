DuPage County reports 4 new monkeypox cases, bringing total to 5

Monkeypox can show up with specific skin lesions. Here are five things to know about contracting monkeypox.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County reported four new monkeypox cases Monday, bringing its total confirmed infections to five.

The west suburban county's health department said it is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the people who contracted monkeypox and their healthcare providers for testing, assessment and antiviral treatment.

DCHD said it is also working to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus to tell them how to monitor their health and seek care if symptoms appear. Some of those exposed could get the monkeypox vaccine.

People with monkeypox are asked to self-isolate, but there is not a risk of extensive local spread, the department said.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to, but milder than, smallpox symptoms. Most people who contract monkeypox will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms and others may only experience a rash. Most infections last two to four weeks.

Anyone with a new or unexplained rash or a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk with their healthcare provider, even if they don't think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox, DCHD said.

