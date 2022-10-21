2 Chicago residents die of monkeypox, CDPH says

UNC infectious disease physician explains where Monkeypox came from and other things people need to know about the virus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago residents have died after being diagnosed with the monkeypox virus, health officials reported Friday.

Both patients had multiple other health conditions, including weakened immune systems, and both had been hospitalized after receiving a monkeypox diagnosis more than six weeks ago, according to a press release from the Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

The deaths of the two adults are unrelated to each other, CDPH said. Additional details, including the hospitals where the patients had been receiving treatment, will not be made public.

CDPH is encouraging individuals who meet the eligibility criteria to get two doses of the MPV vaccine 28 days apart. And even after getting vaccinated, CDPH recommends still taking precautions, especially if you are at high risk for severe illness from monkeypox.

MPV spreads through close, intimate contact. Human-to-human transmission occurs by direct contact with lesions or infected body fluids, or from exposure to respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face close contact.

The disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. A person is considered to be infectious until there is full healing of the rash with formation of a fresh layer of skin.

Gov. JB Pritkzer has declared the disease a public health emergency in Illinois.