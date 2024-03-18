DuPage Co. Sheriff's Office tells public to avoid area near Honeysuckle Lane for 'police presence'

DUPAGE CO., Ill. (WLS) -- The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is telling residents to avoid the area near Honeysuckle Lane and Route 83 in unincorporated Willowbrook on Monday afternoon.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick asked the public to avoid the area between Honeysuckle Lane and Route 83 due to "police presence."

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 1:13 p.m. and captured video showing multiple units including a SWAT team outside of a building.

No other information was immediately available.

