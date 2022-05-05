DuPage County voters test out new ballot machines ahead on June primary

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Voters in DuPage County get to test out new voting machines Thursday.
Ballots will now be printed for each person, rather than mass produced.
DuPage County is the first county to move to this new method ahead of the June 28 primary.
Voters can check out the new voting machines in a series of events sponsored by the county and the League of Women Voters Thursday night.
