chicago police department

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed for hours after drive-by shooting, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man, 18, injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed for a police investigation Tuesday evening.

The street is closed from Chicago Avenue to North Avenue. A traffic backup lasted for hours. The northbound lanes reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

Chicago police said at about 7:35 p.m. an 18-year-old man was in a car when another car pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in initially serious condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
