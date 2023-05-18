DuSable Lake Shore Drive road resurfacing prompts extensive northbound lane closures overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you use DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get around Chicago, you should be aware of some overnight closures.

Thursday night, starting at 8 p.m., northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue. No ramps will be impacted, and lanes are expected to reopen at about 6 a.m.

There is no planned work or closures on Friday or Saturday, but they start again Sunday evening.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday. May 21, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and the Diversey Bridge. Entrance and exit ramps at LaSalle Drive and Fullerton will also be closed. Beginning at 9 p.m., all northbound lanes will be closed between LaSalle Drive and the Diversey Bridge. Detours will be posted using Stockton Drive, CDOT said. All lanes will reopen at approximately 7 a.m.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, May 22, the northbound drive will be reduced to one lane between Fullerton Avenue and Irving Park Road. The northbound ramps at Belmont, the exit ramp at Recreation Drive, and both ramps at Irving Park Road will be closed. Then, beginning at about 11 p.m., all lanes of the northbound drive will be closed between Belmont and Irving Park. Lanes will reopen at about 7 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue. Exit and entrance ramps at Irving Park Road, Montrose Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Lawrence Avenue will be closed. Then at 11 p.m., all lanes of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue. Lanes will reopen at about 7 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 24, the northbound drive will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Belmont Avenue. Ramps are not affected. All lanes will reopen at about 7 a.m.

Finally, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between Belmont and Lawrence avenues, with no ramp impacts. All lanes will then be closed starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen at about 7 a.m.

Detours will be posted. Drivers should be aware of the closures and seek alternate routes if possible.