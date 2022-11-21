DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash near 51st Street injures woman; 3 cars involved, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a woman was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 5100-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive's southbound lanes.

Chicago police said a Honda driven by a man 18 to 19 years old was traveling south when it was sideswiped by an Infinity driven by a man in his early 40s. The Infinity then struck a Mazda that was driven by a woman, whose age is not known.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. No citations were issued at the scene, CPD said, and did not have any further information about whether any citations were pending.

Southbound DuSable Lake Short Drive lanes were blocked for a time due to the crash.