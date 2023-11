One person was critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

1 critically injured in rollover crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Oak Street, Chicago police said.

One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

No further information was immediately available.