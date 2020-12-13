Funeral held for CFD Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in attempted Morgan Park carjacking

"What I miss, like I said, he's always been a wonderful teacher. Every time I see him he has something to teach me," said Lt. Williams' grandson, Michael Armstrong.
Because of the pandemic, the Saturday morning funeral was held in the parking lot of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church on the city's Southwest Side.
"We were taught all of our lives: Fight for what you desire. Work hard for it, get it. ... And that's exactly what he did," Williams' brother the Rev. Keith Williams, a pastor, said.
Some wore red in tribute to the 65-year old husband, father, and grandfather known affectionately at TC.
"I was married to an angel and I feel he was an angel that took on human form," said the late Lt.'s wife, Karen.
And amid the songs of sorrow and mourning, there is anger over just how Williams died.
Father Michael Pfleger delivered the eulogy.
"Dwain was snatched from us by a world in which we live that has allowed evil and violence to raise its ugly head," he said.
Williams was killed while leaving a gourmet popcorn shop near 117th and Western Avenue when several men with guns opened fire on him while trying to steal his SUV. He returned fire but was fatally wounded.
The stunning attack was caught by a nearby security camera. A reward for information leading to an arrest now exceeds $30,000.
At his homegoing, one of his grandchildren offered a poem of love.
"Knowing you are not here makes it hard to breathe. I just keep asking God why you had to leave," they said.
Williams spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.
"When I think about Dwain and what left the biggest impact was his passion, compassion and his big personality," said Rich Guidice, OEMC Director.
Williams also had a love of music and often played under the pseudonym of D-Sharpe. He was also known for his love of helping people and was an advisor to the community group the Black Fire Brigade.
"Lt. Williams ran into burning buildings as many ran out, and kept the city safe," said Terri Winston with the Black fire Brigade.
While Williams is being remembered by many for his dedication to his family and his faith, his daughters are vowing to keep his legacy of excellence alive.
"We love you daddy and we're going to walk in your spirit," they said.