DWI suspect found naked in family's home, crashed car in backyard

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was charged with DWI and criminal trespass.

By Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being found wandering around a home that wasn't his naked.

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was arrested Saturday in Newtown after a family discovered him in their home.

Police say he crashed his car in the home's backyard and got in through a side door.

They say his clothes were nowhere to be found. It's believed he was also driving while nude.

He'll be arraigned on trespassing and DWI charges later Monday.
