E-scooter, e-bike, hoverboard injuries, deaths spike in recent years, report says

As e-scooters, e-bikes, and hoverboards become more popular, emergency rooms are treating more injuries and even deaths related to them.

As e-scooters, e-bikes, and hoverboards become more popular, and more cities like Chicago add e-scooter share programs, emergency rooms are treating more injuries and even deaths related to them.

A new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission Wednesday found a 127% spike in injuries between 2017 and 2021.

Deaths rose from five in 2017 to 48 last year.

RELATED: E-scooters return to Chicago with opportunity to dock at Divvy bike stations

Demographic data shows Black consumers represented 31% of the ER visits with these micromobility products.

Bloomington, Indiana, is now limiting the hours people can use electric scooters following the recent death of an Indiana University student who was struck while riding one.