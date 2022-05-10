E-scooters return to Chicago Tuesday with opportunity to dock at Divvy bike stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divvy e-scooters debut in Chicago Tuesday, and there's something that sets the program apart.The city has granted Divvy a two-year license.More than 200 Divvy stations will now accommodate both bikes and scooters in the same docking stations.Divvy representatives and city officials will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Randolph Street between Clark and LaSalle streets. Then they will talk with riders about the system and hand out some free ride credits.The rollout will be limited to the greater downtown area, and cruising on the sidewalks is forbidden.The announcement comes on the heels of the city's week-long celebration of "Chicago Returns," which urged employers and employees to come back to work downtown.Divvy scooters, which can be docked at 230 retrofitted Divvy stations, will be allowed between Armitage Avenue and Pershing Road and from the lakefront to Damen Avenue.They will not be allowed on sidewalks, the Lakefront Trail, the Riverwalk, the 606 or Navy Pier.