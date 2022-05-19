Wisconsin crews battle marina construction company fire after apparent explosion

EAGLE, Wis. (WLS) -- Several people were injured Thursday morning after a possible explosion at a marina construction business in Wisconsin, local officials said.Kettle Moraine Fire District said crews were on the scene battling a blaze about 9 a.m. at W357 S8715 Chapman Lane in Eagle, Wisconsin, about 20 miles southwest of Waukesha.There was a possible explosion before the fire began at Summerset Marine Construction, fire officials said.Heavy smoke and large flames could be seen on the site.MABAS Wisconsin said just before 8 a.m. several people were injured. After 8 a.m., everyone appeared to be out of the building.