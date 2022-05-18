Chicago early voting delayed to May 26 when supersite opens downtown

Weekdays: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting in Chicago for the June 28 primary election will now begin on May 26, the city's Board of Elections said Tuesday.Early voting was originally set to begin Thursday, May 19, but was pushed back one week to accommodate changes to the ballot, officials said, including removal of the city ward map referendum question.Vote by mail ballots that were scheduled to start going out on May 19 will also be pushed back and begin to ship early next week.Early voting will begin at 9 a.m. on May 26 at the Chicago Board of Election Supersite located at 191 North Clark Street. The site will be open through Election Day for the following hours:There will be extended weekday hours, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., from June 20 to June 24.The Supersite will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.All early voting sites are open to all Chicago voters regardless of where they live in the city. You can also register to vote, as well as register name changes and address updates, at any early voting site. In order to register or make changes to your voter registration, you will need two forms of ID, one of which must show your current address.