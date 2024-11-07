How the economy dominated the 2024 presidential election

The issue most front and center for most voters in the 2024 presidential election was the state of the economy.

How the economy dominated the 2024 presidential election The issue most front and center for most voters in the 2024 presidential election was the state of the economy.

How the economy dominated the 2024 presidential election The issue most front and center for most voters in the 2024 presidential election was the state of the economy.

How the economy dominated the 2024 presidential election The issue most front and center for most voters in the 2024 presidential election was the state of the economy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the day after the election, it has become increasingly clear that the one issue front and center in the minds of most American voters was the state of the economy.

"Probably my number one concern this this election was our economy and the strength of our nation," said voter Fred Steck.

"I definitely made sure it was like at the top of the list," said voter Jared Gwin.

According to preliminary ABC News exit polls, 67% of voters said the economy is in bad shape and 45% say their own financial situation is worse now than it was four years ago.

"It's the cost of daycare. Cost of gas. Getting to and from work. How far is your dollar being able to go. Every family is being impacted," said Victoria Kelly, voter.

But some voters believe that responsibility doesn't necessarily fall in the lap of the president.

ELECTION RESULTS: Live election results from Illinois

"I don't think that's entirely fair. I think corporations have more of a hand in prices than the government does," said voter Jalyn Jones.

"What happens in the next six or seven months is not based on what the president has done in six or seven months," said voter Marla Rucker.

After inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022, price increases have slowed to a normal pace. But the impact of inflation is longer-lasting.

"The state of the economy right now is astonishingly great, by sort of all objective measures, but it's people's perception of it, and that may be a different matter," said Mark Witte, economics professor at Northwestern University.

Witte points out that globally, the U.S. fared better than most other countries in rebounding from the COVID pandemic. He said while inflation impacted the prices of good, incomes have also gone up.

"You know people see an income increase as deserved, like yeah, I worked hard. I'm a good worker, and I deserve this, and they see increase in prices, as you know some kind of theft of that," he said.

Not even 24 hours since Trump declared victory, markets have started shaking off the uncertainty of a rocky campaign season. The Dow Jones saw its biggest one-day gain in nearly two years.