Quick Tip: Here's how to save money and reduce your carbon footprint

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We just celebrated Earth Day, but saving energy all year can save the environment and save you money! Small changes can reduce your carbon footprint.

Experts say you can:



Unplug electronics and appliances when they are not in use. Even if they are plugged in but not "on," they can consume the energy equivalent to a 75-100 watt light bulb.

Large appliances consume a lot of energy! Adjust the temperature of your refrigerator between 37-42 degrees Fahrenheit and freezer between 0-5 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, make sure that the doors are working properly so cold air doesn't escape.

Also, maintain your heating and cooling system. Annual maintenance checks and regularly replacing your air filters ensure that your HVAC system runs at peak performance.

Do bigger loads of laundry at once. Use cold water when possible

You can find more information at abt.com/help/green-initiatives.
