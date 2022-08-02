2 boaters missing after leaving East Chicago marina nearly a week ago

Chopper 7HD was over the marina in East Chicago where 2 boaters left Tuesday and have not been seen since.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- Two boaters have been missing since they left the marina in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a week ago.

The families of Curtis Herron and Dexter Sain, both 36, said they went to the marina on Tuesday, July 26, to get a boat Herron had recently purchased out of storage. They arrived in the morning, paid to have a crane put the boat in the water.

Their families said they quickly discovered the boat's navigation system was broken and that at some point during the day the boat's battery died. Relatives said they called for help Wednesday morning. A tow boat went out, but couldn't find them.

Their cell phones have gone dead, their family said.

The Coast Guard was notified over the weekend and are conducting an active search.