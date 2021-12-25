shooting

Man found shot to death outside East Chicago bar

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- East Chicago, Indiana, police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in front of a bar very early Christmas morning.

Police said at about 1:46 a.m. officers were sent to Ralo's Bar in the 3900-block of Alder Street for a Shotspotter report of shots fired.


When they arrived, they found a man laying unresponsive in front of the bar. He was pronounced dead and the scene and has been identified as 32-year-old Eric Douglas of East Chicago.

Police said when detectives knocked on the door of the bar to speak to any possible witnesses, someone inside locked the door. Police said they could see people inside, but they refused to come to the door.


Detectives were unable to get into the bar and will be following up with its owner.

Douglas's death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information should call East Chicago police at 219-391-8318 or can report a tip anonymously at 219-391-8500.
