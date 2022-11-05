East Chicago students honored for reporting teacher accused of having 'kill list'

Two East Chicago students at St. Stanislaus School are being heralded as heroes for reporting an Indiana teacher accused of having a "kill list."

Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, was removed from her classroom at Saint Stanislaus School after allegedly saying she had a "kill list" targeting children and staff.

She has been charged with felony intimidation.

Students Benjamin and Portia received the Heroism Award from the East Chicago Police Department after reporting comments they overheard.

Police said the students are the ultimate examples of the importance of "see something, say something."

St. Stanislaus, which is run by the Diocese of Gary, said it's changed all its exterior locks, increased security at entrances, retained an outside firm to review its safety protocols, and closed its weekly Mass to the public.

Carrasquillo remains at an Indiana jail.