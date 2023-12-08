Mother seeks justice for unsolved 2022 fatal shooting of 7-year-old son in East Chicago

An East Chicago mothers hopes there will soon be justice for her murdered 7-year-old son as she pushes to get authorities to take a fresh look at the cold case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ollie Holiness hopes there will soon be justice for her murdered 7-year-old son Jeremiah Moore as she pushes to get authorities to take a fresh look at the cold case.

"I hope to like wake up the neighbors and see who knows something," Holiness said. "Somebody knows something."

Thursday afternoon, with the help of crisis responder Andrew Holmes and Case Files Chicago's Lisette Guillen, a group of the concerned residents canvassed the East Chicago, Indiana, neighborhood where the horrific crime happened near the family's former home.

"I just want them to look in their hearts and help," Holiness said. "Please. I can't do this by myself."

He's going to get his justice and I'm not giving up. Ollie Holiness, mother of victim

The fatal shooting happened on July 12, 2022 in the 3500 of Guthrie Street.

Holiness said the family was returning from visiting the children's grandmother in Chicago.

She said it was after the children's father got back in their minivan, several vehicles, including a red Dodge Charger with black tinted windows she had seen at a nearby gas station, ambushed the family just blocks from their home.

"Once I turned the corner right here, that's when they started firing from everywhere," Holiness said. "From behind me, from the side of me, from the front of me."

Moore was shot to death as he slept in a car seat in his family's vehicle. The child was struck in the back of the head and later died the hospital, police said.

The mother of six who was 6 months pregnant when the attack happened said his murder has been devastating.

"Its difficult trying to explain to a five-year-old who is now six that who asks often when is his brother coming back," Holiness said. "'When is Jeremiah coming back?'"

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with the child's death.

East Chicago police investigators said their investigation is still active as the search continues for the driver of the red Dodge Charger.

And as the quest for justice continues, so does the light of Moore, whose life was tragically cut short.

"He's going to shine bright," Holiness said. "He's going to get his justice and I'm not giving up."