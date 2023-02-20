2 critically injured after East Garfield Park scaffolding collapse: CFD

CPD and Chicago fire officials could be seen on the scene after an East Garfield Park scaffolding collapse on West Warren Boulevard Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two male victims were critically injured in East Garfield Park after scaffolding collapsed outside a home Monday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD tweeted at 1:10 p.m. that there were "injuries and transports" in the 3300-block of West Warren Boulevard after the incident.

No additional information was provided about the victims.

Chopper7HD was over the scene just after 1:15 p.m., and scaffolding could be seen on cars and the roadway.

Chicago police and fire crews were on the scene, as well.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.