Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson turns himself in following alleged domestic incident, source says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has turned himself in, and is due in bond court Sunday, following a domestic incident, a source tells ABC 7.

The Chicago Police Department said they responded to a call for service regarding a domestic incident at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place. Police did not provide an exact address but a source tells ABC 7 the incident was at Johnson's home.

RELATED: IG report lays out police misconduct, cover-up in former CPD chief Eddie Johnson's night of drinking

Chicago police say the victim refused medical attention.

No arrests were made.

SEE ALSO: Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
