Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson turns himself in following alleged domestic incident, source says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has turned himself in, and is due in bond court Sunday, following a domestic incident, a source tells ABC 7.The Chicago Police Department said they responded to a call for service regarding a domestic incident at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place. Police did not provide an exact address but a source tells ABC 7 the incident was at Johnson's home.Chicago police say the victim refused medical attention.No arrests were made.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.