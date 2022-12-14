Swastika graffiti found in Edgebrook Public School bathroom twice in less than a week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- School officials have notified parents for the second time in less than a week about swastika graffiti in a Far Northwest Side middle school bathroom.

The first letter from administrators of Edgebrook Public School was sent out Friday, saying, "We write to you today to share the disturbing news of repeated anti-Semitic graffiti (swastikas) in our middle school hall bathroom and a classroom and two instances of bias-based language/racial slurs written and spoken around race (n***** and b*****) in just this past week."

Then on Monday, a second letter was sent out, saying, "Unfortunately, new swastikas were drawn in the middle school boy's bathroom today and reported at around 11:15 a.m."

Some parents, both on and off camera, told ABC7 the repeated antisemitic act is very concerning.

The school said in the letters they're addressing the issues with students, conducting talking circles, lessons and taking appropriate disciplinary measures.

"They're trying to talk to the kids it seems like. But what else can we do? What can we do as parents and families and the school? What else can be done to really make sure that these kids are learning?" said one parent, who did not want to be identified.

The Anti-Defamation league said this is part of a disturbing trend, with 2021 report the highest level of antsemitic incidents the ADL has tracked on record.

"But perhaps most concerning is that from 2016 to 2021, we saw a 430% increase in antisemitic incidents just in the state of Illinoi," said David Goldenberg, ADL Midwest regional director. "We've got this thing right here, right? Kids have access to hate speech and heat symbols in ways that we never had before and previous generations."

CPD issued the following statement in response to the incidents:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to providing safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments in all District schools, and the District does not tolerate discrimination in any form. The District handles all allegations in accordance with District policies and procedures, including the Student Code of Conduct. This reported incident is under investigation."