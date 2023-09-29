3 dead after being found unresponsive in Edgewater, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are dead after being found unresponsive on the city's North Side on Friday morning, officials said.

Chicago police said three adults were found unresponsive in the Edgewater neighborhood's 5800 block of North Broadway at about 6:30 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said it responded to the same location for a hazmat situation, but did not find a hazardous reading.

CFD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died at a local hospital. What caused the deaths was not immediately clear.

Area Three detectives are investigating.