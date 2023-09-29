WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 dead after being found unresponsive in Edgewater, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 29, 2023 3:08PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are dead after being found unresponsive on the city's North Side on Friday morning, officials said.

Chicago police said three adults were found unresponsive in the Edgewater neighborhood's 5800 block of North Broadway at about 6:30 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said it responded to the same location for a hazmat situation, but did not find a hazardous reading.

CFD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died at a local hospital. What caused the deaths was not immediately clear.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW