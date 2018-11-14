Acero charter school teachers set Dec. 4 strike date

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's Acero charter school teachers announced Wednesday morning they will strike on December 4.
"These are our schools and if we have to shut them down to make our employers do what's right, we'll do that," said Chris Baehrend, chairman of the Charter Division of the Chicago Teachers Union. "This is about changing the charter industry and putting student and teacher voices at the forefront."
The teachers say negotiations this week haven't produced a fair contract. This will be the nation's first charter school strike. Union members authorized a strike in a vote last month.
Fifteen Acero schools will be affected. Teachers are demanding salaries equal to those paid in district run schools and more resources for their students.