EDUCATION

ACLU gets involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at Wisconsin high schools

EMBED </>More Videos

School ends yoga pants ban.

KENOSHA, Wisconsin --
A debate over yoga pants is making a comeback at high schools in one Wisconsin school district.

The district ended its five-year ban on yoga pants at the schools last spring after a group of parents and students convinced administrators to change their minds.

But the ACLU of Wisconsin claims it's still being selectively enforced after a girl was sent home twice from summer school for wearing the attire.

"We can talk about items of clothing and we can talk about decency and all that, but the bigger picture is that girls are being pulled out of class and losing access to education at a rate that boys aren't. And that's a bigger problem," said Asma Kadri Keeler with the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Some parents say the school should not be able to decide what a student wears while others believe the yoga pants are a matter of appropriateness.

"If they're gonna wear them, keep it covered. That's my opinion on it, that's what I tell my daughter. You know, 'wear longer shirts so all that's covered,'" parent Catherine Cotto told WISN.

So far, the girl's school has not responded to the ACLU.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationyogabanu.s. & worlddress codeWisconsin
EDUCATION
Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest
Daily Herald: Fall film offerings play it safe
Silas Purnell College Expo helps Chicago high school students
Sials Purnell College Expo to give information on HBCUs
More Education
Top Stories
Driver, resident injured after semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Remembrance ceremony marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be released from prison
Man dies days after being struck by lightning near Naperville
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Police release sketch of suspect who made sexual comments to Mt. Prospect girl, 12
2 in custody after 3 teens shot near high school in Burnside
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday
Jon Lester's departure leads to Brewers closing gap on Cubs
Crestwood fire chief ousted, under investigation
Downtown hotel workers strike continues, guests feel impact
More News