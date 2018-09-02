EDUCATION

Beverly salon to give kids free hair cuts, school supplies

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools students head back to class on Tuesday, and a South Side hair salon is ready to help them make their final preparations.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Desi's Full Service Salon in the Beverly neighborhood will give free haircuts for kids. Children will also receive free backpacks and school supplies.

According to the salon's Facebook page, food, games and prizes will also be available.

Desi's Salon is located at 2130 W. 95th Street. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
