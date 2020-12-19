better government association

BGA sheds light on CPS $1.6M no-bid deal to buy remote learning laptops, iPads

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Chicago Public Schools needed computers and tablets.


RELATED: Better Government Association, Chalkbeat Chicago investigate cost of CPS remote learning purchases

After a recommendation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot the district bought used laptops and iPads from one of her donors under a $1.6 million no-bid deal, the Better Government Association reported. But some did not work for remote learning.


CPS officials said they bought the used computers in April to meet an "urgent need" as schools scrambled to get devices to students and the district's traditional vendors faced backlogs.
Yet more than a third are still sitting in a district warehouse as backups, a Chalkbeat/Better Government Association investigation has found.
