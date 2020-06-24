Board votes to keep $33M CPS contract with Chicago police; Chicago Teachers Union holds protest march, rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6264796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago Teachers Union marches downtown as the Chicago Board of Education considers removing police officers from CPS schools.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After hours of discussion, the Chicago Public Schools board voted 4-3 Wednesday to keep a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department.For now, the choice about whether officers are in schools will remain in the hands of the local school councils. But it does not mean the issue of cops in schools is going away.Several hundred people marched and rallied in the Loop Wednesday afternoon in a demonstration organized by the Chicago Teachers Union.Demonstrators called for the $33 million contract that pays for Chicago police resource officers in CPS high schools across the city to be canceled as the Chicago Board of Education met virtually."Reforming our SRO program is not enough, that police do not belong in our schools, that this is a systemic issue, that it's a civil rights issue," school board member Elizabeth Todd Breland said."I wish we had a environment here in Austin where we didn't need school resourcesofficers in the Austin community," said school board member Dwayne Truss. "But let's let the school councils make that decision and let's keep this conversation moving."The rally culminated weeks of public pressure on CPS to remove officers from the schools.In January 2019, 16-year-old Dnigma Howard was involved in a disturbing altercation with police at Marshall High School after a classroom confrontation with staff over a cell phone.Her father, Laurentio Howard, said she is still traumatized. He joined those rallying for police to be removed from schools."I'm here because my daughter was brutally attacked by two Chicago Police Officers January 29, 2019," Howard said. "She was drug down a flight of stairs, she was Tazed three times.""We should not be arguing about a $33 million contract for cops," said CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates. "What we should doing very clearly in this moment is shifting that $33 million contract into services that allow our school communities to be safe in the middle of a global pandemic."But by the thinnest of margins, the motion to cancel the contract was voted down. Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle cast the deciding vote."Safety is of the utmost concern to all of us," del Valle said.In the coming weeks, CPS will provide all the local school councils with a tool kit to help them decide whether to have resource officers next year. The councils will have to vote before the school year begins.A survey done by CPS this spring found that 68% of LSC members who responded favored keeping the officers.