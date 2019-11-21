Mayor Lightfoot, City announce recreational marijuana awareness campaign: Cannabis Facts Chicago

The public service campaign called Cannabis Facts Chicago will include tips and precautionary information for those who plan to consume marijuana recreationally.
Recreational marijuana will become legal in some parts of Illinois starting January 1, 2020.
The City is encouraging residents considering consuming cannabis to review these health and safety tips:
- Protect your brain - Studies have shown that cannabis use in young people can impair brain development.
- Know your dose - Cannabis now comes in many different forms and is much more potent than in the past.
- Avoid frequent use - Daily cannabis use, particularly in high doses, can impair your memory.
- Don't consume if pregnant or breastfeeding - There is no safe amount of cannabis while pregnant or breastfeeding, regardless of how you consume it.
- Don't drive while high - Driving while under the influence of cannabis is not just dangerous to yourself and others, it's also illegal.
- Keep it safe - Ensure that the only person using your cannabis is you.
