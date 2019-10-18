Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: Thousands of teachers to return to picket lines for 2nd day Friday, CPS classes remain canceled

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools classes are canceled again Friday as the Chicago Teachers Union's strike enters its second day.

There are signs of movement toward a deal, but thousands of CPS teachers will be back on the picket lines Friday morning. Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are officially on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.



Teachers picketed at CPS schools across the city Thursday and then the union came out in force with a huge crowd of teachers and supporters marching through the streets of downtown.

They're pushing for smaller class sizes and more resources. While no deal was reached, some progress was made at the bargaining table following all-day negotiations after CPS submitted a written proposal on reducing class size.

Chicago teahers are on strike, and Thursday they picketed their home schools and then gathered downtown for a rally and march on the first day of the work stoppage.



"Bad news is the substance of the proposal doesn't go anywhere near far enough to address overcrowding in the Chicago Public Schools," said CTU attorney Robert Bloch.

"We need to make sure that we have CTU at the table night and day in good faith to close the gaps and get a deal done," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

At a West Side community center, Mayor Lightfoot read to kids impacted by the strike and called on CTU to bargain with more urgency.

After picketing at their home schools, thousands of striking teachers and their supporters rallied and marched in downtown Chicago.



But the union says they're still not close on several other issues, including CTU's demand that a position be created to help homeless students.

Hoping to push things along, the Reverend Jesse Jackson came to negotiations Thursday to, as he says, move this from a battle ground to common ground.

Meanwhile, both sides will return to the bargaining table at 9 a.m. and the teachers plan to rally at City Hall Friday afternoon.
