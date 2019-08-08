CPS $7.7B 2020 budget invests into neighborhood schools across the city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago Public Schools $7.7 billion budget proposal for 2020 Thursday.The proposal, which is $117 million more than the 2019 budget, will invest hundreds into neighborhood schools across the city."This historic budget underscores Chicago's commitment to our children through unprecedented investments across capital improvements, early-education, and expanded resources, giving students and educators alike increased access to state-of-the-art facilities and first-rate programming in every neighborhood and community," said Mayor Lightfoot. "By putting equity first, we are ensuring every young person knows they matter, knows we care, and knows they can reach their full given potential, inspiring students of all ages to continue to set new academic records and create a city that is truly a beacon of hope and opportunity for all."The budget will allocate funding for critical building improvements at more than 300 schools, with 93 percent of the $619 million guaranteed capital funding going to schools that serve majority low-income students.A portion of the budget will contribute to the largest-ever expansion of high quality academic programs, including STEM, IB and Fine and Performing Arts.It will also invest $120 million into pre-k classrooms as part of the largest-ever capital investment in CPS history which will provide free, full-day pre-k to all 4-year-olds by 2021.Other investments include $10.5 million for ADA accessibility, $10 million for nurse, social worker and case management positions, as well as $12 million to support English learners at more than 100 schools. $85 million will go towards expanding high speed internet and devices to help give students the latest access in the 21st century.