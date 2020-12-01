Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson says 'you can operate schools safely' under in-person learning model

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools plans to start bringing some students back into classrooms in January, despite pushback from the teachers union.Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools said the district feels it's safe to being in-person-learning as COVID-19 infection rates are at a record high."It's been proven throughout the country as well as right here in Chicago that You can operate schools safely, there's a lot of scientific data, that shows that schools are not the vector that we thought they would be," said Jackson. "Of course months ago we didn't have this information"Jackson also stressed that remote learning will still be an option for families who feel that's the best option for them.