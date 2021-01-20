Chicago Public Schools: CTU delegates pass resolution authorizing remote learning to continue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution allowing all members to only work remotely. Many teachers have been refusing to return to the classroom over COVID-19 concerns.The measure will go to all members for a vote starting Thursday.Earlier this month, pre-K students and children with special needs returned to in-person learning.During a roundtable Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools CEO. Dr. Janice Jackson said the district is, "incredibly interested" in coming to a resolution with CTU.K-8 teachers are expected to return to school buildings on January 25. K-8 students return for a hybrid schedule on February 1.