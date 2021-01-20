Education

Chicago Public Schools: CTU delegates pass resolution authorizing remote learning to continue

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution allowing all members to only work remotely. Many teachers have been refusing to return to the classroom over COVID-19 concerns.

The measure will go to all members for a vote starting Thursday.

Earlier this month, pre-K students and children with special needs returned to in-person learning.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools: 1st week open since March has been 'great,' CPS CEO says

During a roundtable Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools CEO. Dr. Janice Jackson said the district is, "incredibly interested" in coming to a resolution with CTU.

K-8 teachers are expected to return to school buildings on January 25. K-8 students return for a hybrid schedule on February 1.
