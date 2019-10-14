Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, SEIU hold downtown rally, march ahead of possible strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union held a rally and march downtown Monday, days before a possible teachers strike.
CTU and the Service Employees International Union held an indoor rally at 2 p.m., followed by a march through downtown.
Hundreds of teachers and support staff, as well as the Chicago Park District employees, took to the streets in a show of union solidarity. The three groups, representing 35,000 workers, are threatening to go on strike Thursday if they cannot reach a deal on a new contract with the city.
The show of force is aimed at letting Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office, as well as the Park District, know they are unified in their fight for new contracts.
The teachers union is pushing for written commitments from CPS for more nurses, counselors and other support staff, which Lightfoot has been unwilling to do up to this point. The mayor said in a tweet Monday that they have sweetened their offer and there were hints at progress, but it was not enough ot win the teachers over.
CTU did change some of its original demands over the weekend and Mayor Lightfoot expressed optimism in a statement, saying more progress happened this weekend, than at any other time at the bargaining table.
The two sides returned to the bargaining table Monday morning as teachers prepared strike signs at CTU headquarters.
If a new contract isn't ironed out teachers say they will strike on Thursday.
