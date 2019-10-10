Education

Chicago Teachers Union to announce strike date for Passages Charter School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers at an Edgewater charter school are expected to announce the date they have set for their potential walk out date.

The educators at Passages Charter School are demanding wage increases and protections for immigrant and refugee students.

Passages serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade with a mission "to serve immigrant and refugee students as well as students throughout the city," according to the CPS website.

Passages is operated by a company called Asian Human Services.

Though Passages is privately operated, the potential strike at Passages adds to a looming teachers strike at CPS-run schools.

Chicago Teachers Union calls attention class size as potential strike looms

The Chicago Teachers Union is expected to stand alongside Passages teachers when they announced their strike date.

CTU set a strike date for next Thursday, October 17.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CTU President Jesse Starkey weighted in on the potential strike during an appearance on Chicago Tonight on Wednesday.

"We still have plenty of time to get a deal done, but we have to get a comprehensive response counter proposal from the CUT to the big issues: compensation, insurance, benefits," Lightfoot said. "We still are waiting for that to happen."

"We care about pay and benefits, but we really need to address critical staffing shortages," Starkey said. "May of our schools don't have a nurse every day. We don't have social workers."

Earlier Wednesday, CTU hosted a news conference at Simeon High School to address overcrowding.

The teachers said if they can get a breakthrough on that in negotiations in writing that will help close the deal.

CPS is still offering teachers a 16 percent pay increase over five years.

Negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools took a break Wednesday for the Yom Kippur holiday. They will return to the bargaining table Thursday.
