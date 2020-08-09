Homeschooling pros help break down education options during the pandemic

For some, the uncertainty and fears of COVID-19 have them considering a fourth option: homeschooling.
But before you begin trying to teach your children, we're talking to a couple of homeschooling pros about where to start and how to manage being parent and teacher.
Newsviews: Homeschooling Part 1
ABC7 Chicago spoke to Erin Lasky, who has homeschooled all six of her children, and Jean Kulczyk with Illinois House a statewide network for people involved in home schooling.
Newsviews: Homeschooling Part 2
For more information, visit the Illinois State Board of Education website.