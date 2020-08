Homeschooling pros help break down education options during the pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos While school districts decide between in-person, remote learning or some mix of the two parents are weighing their options.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While school districts decide between in-person, remote learning or some mix of the two, parents are weighing their options.For some, the uncertainty and fears of COVID-19 have them considering a fourth option: homeschooling.But before you begin trying to teach your children, we're talking to a couple of homeschooling pros about where to start and how to manage being parent and teacher.ABC7 Chicago spoke to Erin Lasky, who has homeschooled all six of her children, and Jean Kulczyk with Illinois House a statewide network for people involved in home schooling.For more information, visit the Illinois State Board of Education website