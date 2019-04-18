transgender

Student suspended for kneeing boy in groin in transgender bathroom incident

NORTH POLE, Alaska -- A lawmaker in Alaska is coming to a student's defense after she was reportedly suspended for kneeing a boy in the groin in the girls' bathroom at North Pole High School.

According to The Fairbanks Daily News Miner the incident happened when a group of seven boys entered the girls' bathroom and blocked the door.

The boys were reportedly protesting after a student who is transitioning from female to male used their bathroom.

The transgender student was not directly involved in the incident.

But, the girl reportedly kneed one of the seven boys in the groin after she was blocked from leaving the bathroom.

The female student was suspended for using excessive force.

Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole told the newspaper that she does not agree with how the school district handled the situation because the girl was protecting herself.

"I said, 'Good for her,'" Wilson said. "I would have taught my daughter to do the same."

The seven boys were also disciplined in connection with the bathroom incident, according to a spokesperson with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalaskatransgenderprotesthigh schoolschoolbathroomu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSGENDER
Transgender inmate who sued over alleged abuse released from prison
Foster mom says transgender son turned away from summer camp
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to protect transgender students
Wicker Park church's pride, transgender flags vandalized in possible hate crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News