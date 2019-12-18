scholarship

"I want to be that person that people can look up to," says West side student with full ride to Columbia University

By Yukare Nakayama
WEST LOOP, Chicago (WLS) -- At Chicago Bulls College Prep, Jaylen Starr is known as a legend in the halls and in the classroom. The high school senior got into his top school, Columbia University, on a full ride. His road to the Ivy League was an uphill battle.

"I come from a community that's plagued by violence, prostitution, drugs, a lot of stuff," said Starr. He added, " I've dealt with this stuff for years of my life and I've been able to navigate through life and become a successful black man and I want them to be inspired."

The teen shared with ABC 7 a pivotal moment in his life, when he was thirteen-years-old. A cop stopped him on the street after Starr dropped his sister off at camp. He said the cop told him he looked similar to a wanted felon from Englewood. From then on, Starr said his quest has been to defy all stereotypes associated with black and brown people.

"There are stars in this community who want to change the world and these communities," said Starr.

Starr and his family grew up in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago where he said he witnessed drug deals and gang activity on a daily basis.

"I don't have a lot, but what I do have, I instill it in my kids and I let them know that education. Education is what you need to succeed in life," said Robmesha Williams, Starr's mother.

"I want to be that person that people can look up to, not just in my family but in the community," said Starr.

So what does the future look like for young Starr? Limitless.

"This is just a next chapter. This is just my foot in the door. I haven't even started yet, I haven't even scratched the surface."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwest loopaustinscholarshipbe inspiredcollege studentchicago proudstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
At-risk Chicago youth graduate from Fade It Forward program, launch barber careers
Chicago Journalists Association honors ABC7's Cheryl Burton
High school in Tinley Park helps first generation students into college
Chicago teachers strike still taking a toll on CPS students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Committee passes ordinance that could delay recreational marijuana sales in Chicago
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library, police say
Candy Land Pop-Up opens in Downtown Chicago
Judge allows wrongful conviction petition in murder of former Bears player's girlfriend to move forward
Show More
West Side Fresh Market changes the way pantry operations are done
2 ComEd workers burned while working in Loop
US permits sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
Truck possibly involved shooting of girl, 16, in Little Village located
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
More TOP STORIES News