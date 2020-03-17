Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Illinois schools closed with 105 COVID-19 cases in IL; Chicago Public Schools offering free meals

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks the first day of canceled classes for public and private schools across Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will not be back in class until at least March 30 after Governor JB Pritzker ordered schools across the state to shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 105 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects

Chicago Public Schools students were given the option of being sent with a learning packet at CPS Headquarters or picking one up from their local school.

The closures are putting pressure on parents, with many working from home, to try and double up as teachers.

RELATED: Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

"I'm not a special-Ed teacher and that's a whole 'nother level of instruction and understanding of a child," said CPS parent Anne Chalesle.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said schools all will be thoroughly cleaned. Although there have been a small number of coronavirus cases related to schools, investigations will continue if a member of a school community tests positive while schools are closed.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


While schools are closed, CPS will still feed students that need meals everyday. It's a grab-and-go option, that is set up to limit interaction.

"We set this up, so it is grab and go so that will limit interaction and touching between individuals picking and those who prepared the food," CPS CEO Dr. Janet Jackson said.

100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



Families can collect three days' worth of meals per child for as long as this safety shutdown continues. Parents can call 773-553-KIDS or email familyservices@cps.edu for questions.

Eighteen Chicago Parks will have special programs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for children who need a place to go. Programs will be capped a 250 people. Parents need to register their child online or in person.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

A full listing of locations is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloophealthillnessoutbreakjb pritzkercoronavirusfree foodschool closingschicago public schoolscpsillinoisschool lunchschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Illinois Primary Election voters head to polls amid COVID-19 concerns
Woman shares engagement with grandfather through window
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary Election voters head to polls amid COVID-19 concerns
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Boy, 15, found shot to death in North Side alley
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' primary election
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois Voting
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start with afternoon sun Tuesday
Source: Jimmy Graham goes to Chicago for 2 years, $16M
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Chicago area doctors, nurses concerned by COVID-19 response
More TOP STORIES News