Jose Torres named interim Chicago Public Schools CEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Janice Jackson reflects on tenure as CPS CEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jose Torres has been selected to serve as Chicago Public Schools' interim CEO.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle made the announcement Monday.

WATCH: CPS CEO Janice Jackson speaks after announcing resignation
"It's with a full heart and a grateful heart that I am announcing that I have chosen not to renew my contract," said Janice Jackson, CPS CEO.



Torres will begin serving as interim CPS CEO on July 1, pending approval from the Chicago Board of Education at its meeting on June 23.

Torres is the former CEO of Elgin's U-46 District, the state's second largest school district after CPS. Most recently, he served as president of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

Current CPS CEO Janice Jackson is leaving at the end of the month when her contract expires.

A national search is going on now for a permanent replacement. More details on the process for selecting a new CPS CEO can be found on the CPS website.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
