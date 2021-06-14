Jose Torres named interim Chicago Public Schools CEO

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle made the announcement Monday.
WATCH: CPS CEO Janice Jackson speaks after announcing resignation
Torres will begin serving as interim CPS CEO on July 1, pending approval from the Chicago Board of Education at its meeting on June 23.
Torres is the former CEO of Elgin's U-46 District, the state's second largest school district after CPS. Most recently, he served as president of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.
Current CPS CEO Janice Jackson is leaving at the end of the month when her contract expires.
A national search is going on now for a permanent replacement. More details on the process for selecting a new CPS CEO can be found on the CPS website.
