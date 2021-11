CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepping down at end of school year

EMBED >More News Videos "It's with a full heart and a grateful heart that I am announcing that I have chosen not to renew my contract," said Janice Jackson, CPS CEO.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson announced Monday she will step down from her role at the end of the school year.Jackson is retiring from CPS after a 22-year career in which she began as a teacher and rose to become the CEO - a role she called her "dream job.""It is with a full heart and a grateful heart that I am announcing that I have chosen not to renew my contract which expires at the end of June," Dr. Jackson said.She is the first CEO to have taught in the school district since 1995 when the mayor's office took control of CPS."Dr. Jackson has proven herself to be more than capable of leading CPS with grace, determination, will and laser focus on bettering the lives of our students," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Jackson first began serving as CPS CEO on an interim basis after the previous CEO, Forrest Claypool, resigned on December 31, 2017. She was later given the position permanently. Claypool resigned after an inspector general's annual report said several CPS employees stole thousands of dollars' worth of gift cards meant to be used as incentives for students and families."This job has been everything I dreamt of, and sometimes a little bit more than that," Jackson said.She said she let Mayor Lightfoot know several months ago that she was thinking about stepping down. The challenges of the last few years left her feeling tired."So, we've dealt with financial crisis cuts, strikes, almost strikes - not one almost strike, there were multiple ones. So go back and check that out. I mean COVID definitely put a lot of things in perspective," Jackson said.Lightfoot praised Jackson's leadership, especially during this last year of pandemic learning."Dr. Jackson has been a steady hand. She hasn't hesitated, dug her heels and took these challenges head on," Lightfoot said.Jackson said dealing with the Chicago Teachers Union has been particularly tiring. The union went on strike for 11 days back in 2019 and this past year has pushed back on CPS reopening plans in a fight over how to best keep schools safe."Right now, the politics and education are ugly. I think they're misplaced," Jackson said.Jackson is credited with helping raise the graduation rates and college enrollments among CPS students."We both been involved with the system for many, many years and her passion for CPS has not changed at all," said Miguel Del Valle, Board of Education President.Mayor Lightfoot said the district will launch a nationwide search for Jackson's replacement. But with Chief Operating Officer Arnie Rivera and Chief Education Officer LaTonya McDade also leaving, the district could be facing a leadership vacuum."I feel very, very confident that we will get a great leadership team. And I think a credit to a kind of leader that Dr. Jackson is, she's built an infrastructure that doesn't depend on a single person," Lightfoot said.Jackson at one point became emotional, saying she is looking forward to having more time with her family."I'm also not going to walk out of here without making sure there is a transition," Jackson said. "But I've been here 22 years and unless I owe CPS a baby, I think it's time."In a statement, the Chicago Teachers Union wished Jackson well, and said in part: "Our union formally calls for a process in which CPS families and school communities are public and active participants in hiring the incoming CPS CEO, who will be tasked with working in partnership with all stakeholders in bringing stability to our district."Jackson wrote a letter Monday announcing her departure saying: