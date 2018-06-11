CHICAGO PROUD

Juarez Academy grad is first in her family to attend college on full scholarship

EMBED </>More Videos

Elizabeth Lopez is not only graduating with a full scholarship to college, she's fulfilling a promise to her parents. (WLS)

Chicago Proud
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It was a very special day for a high school senior from Benito Juarez Community Academy. She's not only graduating with a full scholarship to college, she's fulfilling a promise to her parents.

Monday marked a great personal accomplishment for Elizabeth Lopez, but also a promise fulfilled: she will now be the first in her family to attend college on a full scholarship.

"I got a full ride to Connecticut College so I will be attending there next fall. I want to study governments and Latino American studies in hopes of becoming an immigration attorney," she said.

Her career choice was inspired by her parents. Both are immigrants from Mexico and neither had an education past 3rd grade.

"My mom used to tell me that she used to go days without eating because they couldn't afford to spend another dollar on another piece of produce," Lopez said.

But today, there was nothing but pride from her parents.

"She has all my faith that she will do good," her father, Eloy Lopez, said.

"Tremendous leader. An inspiration, truly," her principal, Juan Carlos Ocon, said.

"When she has a goal, she makes sure she achieves that goal and she always goes above and beyond," said her friend, Andrea Caragoca.

So as the class of 2018 graduates from Benito Juarez Community Academy, there's a message from their class leader to them.

"I wish the class of 2018 the best, and I know that you guys are going to do extremely great things and that they're going to be an amazing cohort," Lopez said.

And also this heartfelt message to her parents.

"They raised me and my brother perfectly. They're just amazing parents and I wouldn't switch them with anyone else in the planet," she said.

Lopez also said she chose to attend her neighborhood school instead of a selective enrollment high school to stay closer to the community that helped raise her so that one day she can give back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudeducationcollegescholarshipChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News