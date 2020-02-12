Lincoln Park High School parents meet with CPS officials amid multiple misconduct investigations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the district handles five different investigations at Lincoln Park High School, concerned parents met with Chicago Public School officials Tuesday night.The meeting at CPS headquarters downtown came after the removal of the principal and assistant principal, the suspension of the boy's basketball coach, and an investigation involving an interim administrator.Representatives with the high school's Local School Council said CPS told them what the allegations are, but they're still not happy with how the district has handled its investigation.The group said they will consult with their colleagues before taking their next steps. The Local School Council is planning to next meet Thursday night.