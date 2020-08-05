Chicago Public Schools to start with remote learning, Mayor Lightfoot, CPS announce

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6354925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to make a major announcement about Chicago Public Schools Wednesday morning, with sources telling ABC7 that CPS will start the school year with all

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have announced Wednesday that CPS will start the school year with all-remote learning. aThe decision comes weeks after CPS proposed a hybrid model for most students featuring two days a week in class and three days at home. The district had been gathering online feedback from parents."The decision to begin the 2020-2021 CPS school year remotely during the first quarter is rooted in public health data and the invaluable feedback we've received from parents and families," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we build out this remote learning model and seek to establish a hybrid learning model in the second quarter, we will continue to support and collaborate with parents and school leaders to create safe, sustainable learning environments for our students."The school district said it has made its decision based on feedback from parents and public health trends."As a district, we value parent feedback and we cannot overlook that a large percentage of parents have indicated they do not feel comfortable sending their students to school under a hybrid model for the start of the school year," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "I understand the uncertainty this pandemic has caused our parents, especially communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted. We are making every possible effort to provide a high-quality remote learning experience in the fall, utilizing live, virtual instruction for every student, every day, and we are committed to ongoing engagement and communication with parents.""While Chicago remains in a better place than many other regions of the country as far as containing the virus and these recent trends are very concerning," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This was a difficult decision and we very much hope to be able to move to a hybrid model for the next quarter as there is so much value to in-person learning."Word of the CPS decision came Tuesday hours after talk of a teachers strike grew louder if CPS went ahead with in-person learning."One case and it's like everyone has to disperse anyway," said CPS parent Kordny Rainey-Robinson. "I understand where the teachers are coming from."City teachers argued conditions aren't safe enough for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases steadily rise.The president of the teacher's union tweeting: "A win for teachers, students and parents. It's sad that we have to strike or threaten to strike to be heard, but when we fight we win!"