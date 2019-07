EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Fallout from college admissions scandal, Part 1

Fifty people were caught up in a college admissions scandal, which includes actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.This past week, Huffman pleaded guilty while prosecutors filed new charges against Loughlin.Now, families starting the college application process may be wondering how this could happen and whether changes will be made to keep this from happening again.Jonica Witherspoon, a counselor at Ogden International School, and Oscar Rodriguez, assistant vice provost for University Outreach and Recruitment at the University of Illinois Chicago, talked about these topics.