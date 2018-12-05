EDUCATION

Ousted CPS principal speaks out about dismissal

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago Public School principal who was dismissed last month spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News for the first time publicly about what happened.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago Public School principal who was dismissed last month spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News for the first time publicly about what happened.

Dr. Michael Beyer was principal at the Ogden International School in the Gold Coast when he was abruptly removed following a CPS inspector general investigation accusing Beyer of falsifying attendance records.

"The allegations are not true, we followed all the policies to the best of our ability," he said.

Nicknamed the consulate school, Ogden has several international students. The heavily redacted IG report, which came out last summer, says Beyer improperly logged students with extended absences due to vacations or VISA issues as transfer students rather than unexcused absences.

"We have parents with duel, even triple citizenship in other countries who travel for work and other VISA requirements. It's highly complex," Beyer said.

With complex situations, Beyer said in many cases it's a judgment call on how to classify a student absent. At CPS schools, overall attendance rates are tied to a school's rating. Beyer said the cases mentioned in the IG's report doesn't have any impact on Ogden's rating.

"The numbers they cite, based on what they can tell from redacted report so far, accounts for 1/10th of 1 percent, it makes no difference on the rating," he said.

Beyer was removed from his job two months into a controversial and complex merger with Ogden and the predominantly African-American Jenner School for the Arts.

"He really has brought community together which is very necessary in this type of landmark merger," said parent Ngozi Okorafor.

Many Parents have rallied behind Dr. Beyer, with hundreds signing a petition and others making their case before the school board Wednesday.

"We felt like it was very unfair, we felt there was something going on behind the scenes to undermine the merger," said Colin O'Brien, another parent.

In a written statement, CPS says the district is in agreement with the inspector general's assessment that removing Principal Beyer was appropriate and necessary. The second of three CPS suspension hearings for Beyer will take place Thursday. He is asking for due process.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationprincipalchicago public schoolsGold CoastChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Day 2 for historic charter schools strike as Acero teachers return to picket lines
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket arrives in Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Show More
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Homeless man finds $17K, donates it to food bank
WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
More News