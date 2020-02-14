transgender

Former Palatine transgender student settles discrimination lawsuit after denied unrestricted locker room access

PALATINE, Ill. -- Illinois' largest high school district settled a discrimination lawsuit over transgender students.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will pay $150,000 to a former transgender student who sued for her right to use the girl's locker room, reported the Daily Herald.

RELATED: Palatine transgender student denied unrestricted locker room access

The student filed the lawsuit in 2017, alleging that she was being discriminated against under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

RELATED: Students' families sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports at high schools

A new policy in that district also lets transgender students use the locker room that matches their gender identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpalatinetransgenderhigh schoolcourtbathroom
TRANSGENDER
Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
Dwyane Wade supports 12-year-old transgender daughter
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Transgender students get unrestricted access to locker rooms at north suburban school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, including 5-year-old child, in Minooka fire
The costly side of Illinois' new marijuana trade that can't be revealed
Chicago weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for bitter cold temps
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
NBA All Star Weekend 2020 festivities in Chicago get underway
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
Man charged in hit-and-run that injured sister of Andrew Holmes
Show More
Weight loss drug Belviq pulled from market over cancer risk
Uber testing 1-800 number for car bookings
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News