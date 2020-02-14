Former Palatine transgender student settles discrimination lawsuit after denied unrestricted locker room access

PALATINE, Ill. -- Illinois' largest high school district settled a discrimination lawsuit over transgender students.
Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will pay $150,000 to a former transgender student who sued for her right to use the girl's locker room, reported the Daily Herald.
The student filed the lawsuit in 2017, alleging that she was being discriminated against under the Illinois Human Rights Act.
A new policy in that district also lets transgender students use the locker room that matches their gender identity.
