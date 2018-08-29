Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start

Chicago Public Schools starts classes on Tuesday, but background checks for tens of thousands of district employees are still not complete.CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Wednesday that the process is not finished, but she will share the information fully when it is done.If an employee has not had a current background check, they can't start the school year."What we committed to is no individual who that has not undergone this check will be allowed to work back in our schools but I think it would be inappropriate to share information when we haven't completed the process," Jackson said.There's no data from CPS showing how many workers have been disqualified by renewed background checks. However, CPS said the background check process is moving fast in a very short period of time.The district's effort to re-do the checks follows a Chicago Tribune investigation that found some CPS employees who abused students had criminal backgrounds.CPS said that more than 44,000 district employees have their fingerprints on file for review and 3,600 are still being processed."People have to clear the background check in order to go back into our schools, that's what we said," Jackson said.Meanwhile, CPS officials and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday morning that more Chicago elementary students than ever before are meeting or exceeding national standards for math and maintaining strong reading scores."One of the things I'm so excited about is literally less than a week from today, next Tuesday, that we begin the process of universal full-day, pre-K for every child in the city of Chicago," Emanuel said.