Shedd Aquarium brings science to the classroom with new 'Learning Labs'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is on the move. The popular Chicago museum is now traveling to classrooms, bringing hands-on science activities and demonstrations.Mari Oates and Marcie Orenstein, both learning specialists at the Shedd, visited ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to illustrate the new "Learning Labs" program.Some of the aquarium's most popular and interesting Learning Labs are fish and squid dissections, they said. The experiments offer students the opportunity to practice hands-on biology, use scientific tools and learn about the scientific method.The squid dissection is for third- through eighth-graders.